Argyri Spyrou – Makri

(from Vavatsinia, Larnaca)

25.03.1933-13.07.2022

It is with heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Argyri Spyrou – Makri, on Wednesday 13th July 2022, at the age of 89. She leaves behind children Marina and Spyros and daughter-in-law Stella, grandchildren Argeroulla, Socrates, Michael and Constantino, Great Grandchildren Constantino, Sophia and Sotiri. Mum’s strength and courage was evidence of her character. She has left a void in our lives, but in our hearts forever. The funeral will take place on 2nd August 2022, at 12.30pm, at St Andrews Church 124 Kentish Town Road NW1 9QB. Followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at our beloved Mother’s home. Donations can be made at the Church for the benefit of the Heart Foundation.

Αργυρή Σπύρου – Μακρή

(από Βαβατσινιά Λάρνακας)

Με βαριά καρδιά και μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Αργυρή Σπύρου – Μακρή, την Τετάρτη 13 Ιουλίου 2022, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Μαρίνα και Σπύρο, νύφη Στέλλα, εγγόνια Αργυρούλα, Σωκράτης, Μιχαήλ και Κωνσταντίνος, δισέγγονα Κωνσταντίνο, Σοφία και Σωτήρη. Η δύναμη και το θάρρος της μαμάς ήταν απόδειξη του χαρακτήρα της. Έχει αφήσει ένα κενό στη ζωή μας, αλλά θα βρίσκεται για πάντα στις καρδιές μας. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 2 Αυγούστου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., στον Ιερό Ναό Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, Kentish Town Road NW1 9QB. Ακολουθεί η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο σπίτι της αγαπημένης μας Μητέρας. Οι δωρεές μπορούν να γίνουν στην εκκλησία τα οποία θα δοθούν στο Heart Foundation.

