Angeliki Poliviou Christofi

(from Kalograia, Kyrenia)

4.12.1927- 19.6.2022

﻿We are sad to announce the death of our beloved mother Angeliki Poliviou Christofi, at the age of 94. She married Polivios Christofi, and together they had 2 sons, Christakis (Deceased 2010) and Andreas. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Natasha, Paul, Polivios, Petros and Alexia, and 3 great-grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 13th July 2022, at 12pm, at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 305 Camberwell New Rd, London SE5 0TF, followed by the burial at Camberwell Old Cemetery, Forest Hill Rd, London SE22 0RU. A wake will be held in the hall at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and all are welcome

to attend. We welcome flowers or donations to Alzheimer’s Society.

Αγγελική Πολυβίου Χριστοφή

(από την Καλογραία Κερύνειας)

﻿Με λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας Αγγελικής Πολυβίου Χριστοφή σε ηλικία 94 ετών. Παντρεύτηκε τον Πολύβιο Χριστοφή, και μαζί απέκτησαν 2 γιους, τον Χρηστάκη ο οποίος απεβίωσε 2010 και τον Ανδρέα. Αφήνει επίσης πίσω της 5 εγγόνια, τη Natasha, και τον Paul, τον Πολύβιο, τον Πέτρο και την Αλεξία και 3 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 13 Ιουλίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ., στην εκκλησία της Παναγιάς, 305 Camberwell New Rd, London SE5 0TF, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Camberwell Old Cemetery, Forest Hill Rd, London SE22 0RU. Θα δοθεί η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας και όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι να παρευρεθούν. Δεχόμαστε λουλούδια ή δωρεές για το Alzheimer’s Society.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



