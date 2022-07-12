Andrianna Ioannou

(from Risokarpaso, Cyprus)

22. 10. 1927 – 29.06.2022

We are very sad to announce the death of our mother Andrianna Ioannou, who sadly passed away on Thursday 29th June 2022, at the age of 94. Andrianna and leaves behind 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. The service is being held at the Twelve Apostles church, Kentish Ln, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG, at 12.30m, on Tuesday 19th of July, and the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ at 2.30pm.

Ανδριάννα Ιωάννου

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της μητέρας μας Ανδριάννας Ιωάννου, η οποία δυστυχώς έφυγε από τη ζωή την Πέμπτη 29 Ιουνίου 2022, σε ηλικία 94 ετών. H Ανδριάννα αφήνει πίσω 2 κόρες, 1 γιο, 1 αδελφή, 7 εγγόνια και 13 δισέγγονα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στην εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστολών (Twelve Apostles), Kentish Ln, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG, στις 12.30μμ, την Τρίτη 19 Ιουλίου 2022, και η ταφή θα στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, στις 2.30μμ.