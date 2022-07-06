Savvas Ioannis Mastrides

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Savvas Mastrides on Thursday 23rd June 2022 which has left us all in shock.

He leaves behind his wife Constantina, brothers Kyriakos and Lefteris, his children Joanna, Simon and Lisa, son in law’s Peter and Terry, daughter in law Chantel, his much-loved grandchildren, Alexandra, Evangelia, Savannah, Nicholas and Sophia, as well as his extended family, and friends.

He was a gentle soul who was happiest around his family and friends. He was generous with his heart and time, embracing every situation whole heartedly with a kind smile.

His funeral will take place on Thursday 14th July 2022 at the Twelve Apostles Church, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts, AL9 6NG at 12pm and he will be laid to rest at Bury Green Cemetery, Cheshunt, EN7 5DW at 2:30pm. We invite you to join us after to share stories and memories at The Amber Sports Bar at Cheshunt Football Club, Theobalds Lane, EN8 8RU from 3:30pm. You are welcome to send floral tributes to Demetriou & English on the morning of the funeral, alternatively donations will be collected at the church to be given to a chosen charity.

Tribute

Savvas was born in the Belgium Congo in South Africa in 1955. He lived there till after he finished school with parents and brothers Kyriakos and Lefteris until they all went to Greece for the next chapter of their lives.

In 1975, he came to London where he met his wife and began his family with Constantina, having Joanna, Simon and Lisa. He worked at a few places before he found his home at Olympic Airways. He was an avid Spurs fan and enjoyed watching them at White Hart lane as well as at home with his son. He loved being with people and always got involved in everything. He was happy to help everyone and loved being part of the 12 Apostles Community.

He was a big character and will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives he touched.

Σάββας Ιωάννης Μαστρίδης

22.05.1955 – 23.06.2022

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον ξαφνικό θάνατο του Σάββα Μαστρίδη την Πέμπτη 23 Ιουνίου 2022 που μας έχει αφήσει όλους άναυδους.

Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Κωνσταντίνα, τα αδέρφια του Κυριάκο και Λευτέρη, τα παιδιά του Ιωάννα, Συμεών και Λίζα, τον γαμπρό του Παναγιώτη και τον Τέρυ, τη νύφη του Σαντέλ, τα αγαπημένα του εγγόνια, Αλεξάνδρα, Ευαγγελία, Σαββάννα, Νικόλα και Σοφία καθώς και την ευρύτερη οικογένεια και τους φίλους του.

Ήταν μια ευγενική ψυχή που ήταν πάντα χαρούμενος γύρω από την οικογένεια και τους φίλους του. Ήταν γενναιόδωρος με την καρδιά και τον χρόνο του, αγκάλιαζε κάθε κατάσταση ολόψυχα με ένα ευγενικό χαμόγελο.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 14 Ιουλίου 2022 από την Εκκλησία των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων, Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park, Herts, AL9 6NG στις 12 μ.μ. και η ταφή του θα γίνει στο νεκροταφείο Bury Green, Cheshunt, EN7 5DW στις 14:30. Σας προσκαλούμε να παρευρεθείτε μετά στην Παρηγοριά για να ανταλλάξετε ιστορίες και αναμνήσεις στο The Amber Sports Bar στο Cheshunt Football Club, Theobalds Lane, EN8 8RU από τις 15:30.

Είστε ευπρόσδεκτοι να στείλετε λουλούδια στο Demetriou & English το πρωί της κηδείας, εναλλακτικά θα συγκεντρωθούν δωρεές στην εκκλησία για να δοθούν σε επιλεγμένο φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family



