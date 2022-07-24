Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said there is no room for optimism regarding the prospects for the resumption of a meaningful and credible negotiation process on the Cyprus problem due to Turkish unacceptable claims.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper “Kathimerini”, Nikos Dendias noted that forty-eight years after the Turkish invasion, the Cyprus problem remains an unresolved international issue of illegal invasion and occupation. “Greece, in coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, is working to find a just, functional and viable solution. This solution can only be a bi-communal bizonal federation, in the framework set by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions”, he stressed.

At the same time, the Greek Foreign Minister notes that the unacceptable and persistent claims of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership for a “two-state solution”, as well as the illegal actions in Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta, are entirely not in line with the framework of the solution. “They leave no room for optimism for the resumption of a meaningful and credible negotiation process”, he concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action. In his latest report to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Guterres underlines the importance of adhering fully to UN resolutions, underscoring that the position of the United Nations on this matter “remains unchanged.”

