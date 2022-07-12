UK Cypriots New Salamis Youth are to play in the FA Youth Cup for the first time next season their first game will be the week commencing 29th August 2022 against Woodford Town.

New Salamis that now plain the Isthmian League are planning for the future.

New Salamis are introducing an U18’s team playing in the Southern Counties Youth Floodlit League as well as playing in the FA Youth Cup.To join this team you must be ex academy,EJA League or County level call or text 07515 445435 or 07801 330999.

Players wanting to join the club for U7’s, U8’s U10’s U11’s U12’s and U16s can email the club at [email protected] or telephone the Head of New Salamis Youth Ban Demetriou 07973 670659