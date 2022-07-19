Strictly Come Dancing fever is already gathering pace as the BBC confirms the names of its 20 professional dancers for the upcoming series – including FOUR new pros.But that’s not all, Strictly fans will be excited to learn that FOUR new world class dancers are joining the professional troupe alongside some of the Strictly 2021(opens in new tab) pros confirmed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

UK Cypriot Michelle Tsiakkas first started dancing at the age of six in her home country of Cyprus and has reached Latin dance champion status winning national titles consecutively from 2001-2011 before moving to London to study.she studied architecture at university that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

Cypriot Michelle Tsiakkas first started dancing at the age of six in her home country of Cyprus and has reached Latin dance champion status winning national titles consecutively from 2001-2011 before moving to London to study.

When she’s not working academically, Michelle spent her time competing, representing England at major international championships before joining the world touring dance show Burn The Floor which has starred former Strictly Pro Kevin Clifton and Graziano Di Prima.

Michelle Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl. I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”