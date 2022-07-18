Γιουβέτσι Τις Κατσαρόλας Με Λουκάνικα Και Χυλόπιτες

Giouvetsi is a Greek dish usually made with chicken, lamb or beef and pasta – either kritharaki/orzo or hilopites, characteristically baked in a clay pot. The name probably originates from the name of the pot (Guvec). Hilopites are Greek noodles which come in three shapes; small squares, short or long tagliatelle shapes. Do not be put off trying this recipe if you can’t find Greek noodles as you can use broken up tagliatelle – it’s delicious!

Ingredients (serves 3):

200g Hilopites (Greek noodles), long or short, or broken Tagliatelle

3 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, grated

2 loukanika, Greek or Cypriot sausage, sliced into rings

1/2 glass white wine

2 large tomatoes, grated

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tsp sugar

2 cups hot water

Salt and pepper

A little oregano

Grated cheese: Kefalotyri, Pecorino, Myzithra or Parmesan

Method:

Fry the onion with the olive oil for a few minutes, add the sausage and fry, then add the garlic.

Pour the wine in and allow to come to the boil. Mix in the grated tomatoes, tomato purée and spices. Season and simmer the sauce for about 5 minutes, then add the hot water.

As soon as it boils, add the noodles and stir well. Cook for about 10 minutes to al dente. Turn off the heat and leave the pot with the lid on for 10 minutes to extract some of the juices.

Add one tablespoon of grated cheese and mix gently so the noodles don’t break and serve with more grated cheese and a green salad.