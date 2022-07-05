Detectives have released images of two men they’re working to trace in connection with an attempted robbery in which a man was assaulted in Soho.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 01:32hrs on Monday, 27 December 2021.

Officers responded and found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a facial injury.

It was established that he was standing in the street when he was approached by two men who tried to engage him in conversation, which the victim rebuffed and the two men left.

However, they returned around 10 minutes later and unsuccessfully tried to take his watch. He was also punched several times in the face.

It was found that he had sustained a fractured eye socket and he required stitches.

Detective Constable Christine Metz, Central West Command Unit, is investigating. She said: “This assault was unprovoked and the level of violence used was extreme and totally unnecessary. Robbery and violence on our streets will not be tolerated and we are doing everything we can to identify two suspects in connection with the incident.

“The victim still suffers from the effects of his injuries to this day. And I know that the psychological impact has remained with him since.

“I urge people to look closely at the two suspects we have circulated. They are of a good, clear quality and I’m sure someone will recognise them.”

Anyone who has information that can help police should call 101 quoting reference CAD 0461/27Dec21.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.