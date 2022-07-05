The proposals for cooperation to the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, unveiled by the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, during a meeting, last week, with Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, have not yet been received by the Greek Cypriot side.

As CNA learns, the Turkish Cypriot side has reportedly requested that Tatar’s letter, addressed to the UN Secretary General, that includes the proposals to the Greek Cypriot side, be delivered to Antonio Guterres first and then handed over to the Greek Cypriot side.

According to press reports in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, Ersin Tatar delivered a letter with his proposals for cooperation in four sectors on Friday to Jenča, with whom he had a meeting in the occupied territories. In statements to the media, later the same day, Tatar explained the content of these proposals, saying that two more proposals will follow regarding migration and the demining of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.