Renowned for putting on a great show, Cyprus’ Larnaka region has a packed programme of festivals and events embracing the region’s rich culture and customs.

Summer highlights include:

• Fengaros Music Festival – July 28-30 – Taking place in the mountain village of Kato Drys, this festival brings together over 40 international and local live performers and DJs on stages dotted across the village, with the opportunity to camp in idyllic natural surroundings. Three day tickets are €36. The full artist line-up and ticket info can be found at https://www.fengaros.com

• Kiti Cultural Summer – August 8-15 – This is a rich programme of local music, dance and theatre at the historic Angeloktisti church in Kiti. There will be traditional, folkloric dance performances, alongside a ‘Panigyri’ (fete with stalls) and admission is free.

• Pervolia Cultural Festival – August 26 & 27 – This festival takes place in the coastal community, famous for its Faros Beach, at the open-air stage in the village square with local and traditional entertainment. A variety of well-known singers will perform with a concert by popular artist Michalis Hadjiyiannis on the second night. Admission is free.

• Zygi Fish Festival – August 27 – The festival takes place around Zygi’s idyllic harbour with the opportunity to sample traditional fish recipes and other local products, along with music, dance, boating, stalls, children’s entertainment and information on fishing and the preservation of the sea. Admission is free.

Virtual Diving Routes

Larnaka Virtual Diving Routes is an interactive way for divers to prepare for an expedition, or non-divers wanting to enjoy a glimpse of the world beneath the waves. Six of Larnaka’s most popular dive sites are mapped out in 3D form, with the ability to navigate and view from all angles. It also includes a tour through underwater footage at different parts of dives; suggested dive routes, and other useful, practical information and statistics. Visit larnakaregion.com/en/virtual-diving-routes for more information.

Water sports in Larnaka this summer

The crystal-clean waters of the Larnaka region are consistently rated as ‘excellent’ and aside from swimming and diving, a large array of different water sports can be enjoyed at licenced water sports operators found along Larnaka’s coastline, as well as the hugely popular ‘King of Kite’ Cyprus kitesurfing championships returning in July.

The Cyprus kitesurfing championships ‘King of Kite’ returns from 22-24 July with guest judge Valentino Rodgriguez and a programme of races, air acrobatics, pop-up stores, live DJ sets and family entertainment, organised by Kahuna Surfhouse.

The newest trend for 2022 is Wing Foil, whilst SUP, jet bikes, and fun inflatables remain ever-popular. All water sports are available along the Larnaka coastline.

“Summer 2022 is going to be one where we celebrate the season by our shores and in our quaint, traditional villages with enthusiasm and joy. The UK travel trade have supported our region and we look to the mainstream tour operators, as well as the specialists, to highlight our plethora of interesting places to visit and activities to engage with, which appeal to all ages and offer a balance between contemporary and authentic experiences,” commented Nana Asmeni-Pavlou for Larnaka Tourism Board.

“Agents who wish to have additional information can familiarise themselves with our comprehensive website that was upgraded for 2022 and features a host of information and ideas, and are also welcome to get in touch if they need any additional information or guidance,” she added.

For information on all of the above and the Larnaka Tourism Board, visit www.larnakaregion.com