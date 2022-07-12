On Monday 11th July 2022, the feast of Saint Sophrony the Athonite, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain visited the Sacred Patriarchal Stavropegic Monastery of St John the Baptist in Essex to attend the celebration of the Divine Liturgy in honour of this great Saint of our day. His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion representing His All-Holiness, our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, celebrated the Sacred Services. Following the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy His Eminence and the Clergy accompanying him joined the monastics for the traditional festal meal.