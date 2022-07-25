The Cypriot Golf Society held the first event of the 2022 season, The Foundation Trophy, at Porters Park Golf Club

The Acting Captain of the day was the close friend of Gill Kyriakou, George Vavs Georgiou.

61 members and 3 guests competed for the winner’s trophy and prizes, as well as to socialize with friends once again. The weather turned out to be perfect for golf, cool and dry. Porters Park golf course is always a good course to play at the end of winter/early spring, due to the soil base and excellent drainage

Winner of the day with an excellent score of 42 points was Savva Savva. Runner up was Melis Menalaou with 38 points

Acting Captain George Vavs thoroughly enjoyed the day and thanked all the members and guests, and generously treated all the golfers to a round of drinks.

A special mention to the Michanicou brothers, Andy and Chris who always generously supply boxes of fresh fruit for the golfers to enjoy during their golf round.

Winner: Savva Savva 42pts

Second: Melis Menelaou 38pts

Third: Gilly Takkas 38pts

Best Team: Savva Savva Ben Webster Steve Chrysostomou Tim Clifton 116 pts

Best Gross: Ben Webster 73

Best Senior: Savva Savva 42pts

Best Guest: Tim Clifton 38pts

Nearest the Pin: Andy Savva

Booby Prize: Chris Kalli