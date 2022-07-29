On Thursday 28/07/22 police attended the car park at COCKFOSTERS LT STATION EN4 regarding a suspicious male looking under vehicles at location.
Please be aware that catalytic converter thieves like to target car parks as the vehicles are often left unattended for long periods. https://t.co/i9TMPcSf4n
