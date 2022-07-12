At Haringey, we are committed to building homes that meet the individual needs and requirements of our residents and strive to fulfil this promise.

Our ambitious home building programme aims to deliver a new generation of council homes. Around one in five new homes will be wheelchair accessible and/or adaptable and the council aims to incorporate specific adaptations for households with complex disabilities or those who require further support.

We work with thousands of residents across the borough to provide them with high quality, affordable homes.

An example of this is Ms Mohamoud, a resident living in Haringey who was looking for support from the Council to move her and her family into more suitable accommodation. Ms Mohamoud has six children and her youngest daughter who is eight years old lives with Bohring-Opitz syndrome which is a rare condition that impacts her development, speech, communication and walking.

Working with Ms Mohamoud, not only did the council help her secure safe and affordable housing but we also worked closely with her to understand the adaptations she needed in her home to help her care for her family. Together with our partners, we were able to achieve this and build a home that has changed her life.

Click here to read more.