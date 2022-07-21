At a meeting of the Planning and Regulatory Committee on 18 July, outline planning permission was granted for the construction of a world-class studio for film, television and digital production.

Councillor Lewis Cocking, Leader of Broxbourne Borough Council, said:

“This represents a fantastic opportunity for the people of our Borough. The creation of thousands of new jobs and the associated boost to the local economy is welcome and we look forward to working with Blackstone and Hudson Pacific to help deliver significant positive change in Broxbourne.”

Read the full story here: http://ow.ly/9ffp50JZVJZ

