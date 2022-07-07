Enfield’s hugely popular summer festivals of music, performance, entertainment and street food, will return this year to five locations around the borough.

A Month of Sundays will kick off on Sunday 31 July in Enfield Town, and is expected to attract thousands of people.

Last year the five free street festivals and two fringe events welcomed 47,100 attendees, 50 local businesses who sold food and drink and 123 performers who entertained the crowds with music, dance, spoken word and more.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “We had a hugely positive response to last year’s A Month of Sundays with an exciting and varied programme, from stilt walkers to flautists, reggae to street dance, slam poetry to gospel music and everything else in between. And 2022’s festival will be just as vibrant, energetic and fun as last year.

“Our main aim is to highlight and support the extraordinary food culture, heritage and diversity of Enfield and to provide a platform for the hundreds of extremely talented people from the borough.

“We know investing in culture brings both social and economic benefits and as such, this year’s A Month of Sundays will undoubtedly be a boost our town centres and an amazing showcase for local artistic talent.”

Enfield Council is again looking for food vendors, stall holders and performers to repeat last year’s success. Anyone interested in taking part as a food vendor should visit the A Month of Sundays website and complete the application form. Performers can get in touch by emailing [email protected]

This year’s dates are:

Sunday 31 July Church Street, Enfield Town, including a Pride in Enfield event on Market Square

Sunday 7 August, Snells Park, Angel Edmonton

Sunday 14 August, Edmonton Green Shopping Centre

Sunday 28 August, Ashfield Parade, Southgate

Sunday 11 September, Green Lanes, Palmers Green

All these family-friendly events take place 12pm to 6pm and are free to attend. Look out for Enfield favourites Sissy Lea, Janet Kay, Chickenshed Theatre, Platinum street dancers and a wealth of new talent. More acts will be announced on the website and on social media #AMonthofSundays .

Enfield Town Business Association’s Town Centre Manager, Mark Rudling said: “We want our town centres to be vibrant hubs of activity and events such as A Month of Sundays are enormously helpful. Last year, some of the retailers in Enfield Town told us that they saw a very welcome spike in shopping activity during the festival and I am sure we will see the same impact this year. We look forward to welcoming back all the performers and visitors and I for one can’t wait to see lots of dancing and singing down Church Street.”

Enfield Council would like to again thank the many local groups who are supporting the events this year: Enfield Town Traders Association, Southgate Taskforce, Green Lanes Business Association, Fore Street For All and a special thank you to sponsors Edmonton Green Shopping Centre.