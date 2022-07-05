St Demetrios Greek School in Edmonton N9 closed another successful school year with amazing events for its school community.

On Saturday 2nd July, the school held an amazing concert performed by its wonderful students. The concert was opened with a welcome speech by The Very Revd Archimandrite Dr Nikodemos Anagnostopoulos, who welcomed all parents with a heartfelt speech and led in a prayer for all in attendance. This was followed by a welcome from Headteacher Stavroula Prodromou, who thanked all the parents and school community for all their hard work and support in ensuring that the school returned to normality following the challenges faced during the pandemic.

Students from all classes performed a range of traditional poems, songs and dances and demonstrated the amazing progress they have made this year. It was an amazing way to end the school year and excellent preparation for a relaxing summer.

In the previous week, students from both the midweek and Saturday school were treated to souvlakia, kindly donated and prepared by the active PTA who regularly organise a range of events for students and parents to get involved in supporting the school.

St Demetrios Greek School operates midweek (Tuesday and Thursday evenings) and Saturday morning school for children aged 4-18, with fully trained teaching staff with QTS and DBS clearance.

The school term for the next academic year begins on Saturday 10th September 2022 for the Saturday school and Tuesday 13th September 2022 for the midweek school.

For more information or details about enrolling your child, email [email protected]

Follow us on Facebook @St Demetrios Greek school or Instagram @st_dgs



