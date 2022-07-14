The first season of The Masked Singer Greece, the Greek version of The Masked Singer, concluded on Saturday 2 July.

The show, hosted by Greek singer Sakis Rouvas, saw 14 popular Greek celebrities compete against each another shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his/her identity.

The judging panel, made up of TV presenter/actor Nikos Moutsinas, actresses Elisavet Konstantinidou and Athina Oikonomakou, and singer Thodoris Marantinis, had to guess which celebs were behind the masks.

Two contestants made it to the final; Minotaur and Baby. Unmasked on stage before the winner was announced, the judges were left gobsmacked after it was revealed Sarbel was the Baby!

The London-born Cypriot-Lebanese singer impressed judges week after week performing songs such as Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time, Stephanos Pitsiniagka’s Dinata Ta Ta Ta, Ricky Martin’s Livin’ La Vida Loca, Vasilis Tsitsani’s Apopse Stis Akroyialies, Dua Lipa’s Physical, Ishtar’s Last Kiss, The Weather Girls’ It’s Raining Men, Nino’s Eimai Enas Allos, Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like A Phoenix and Eleni Foureira’s Fuego.

The winner of The Masked Singer however, was Minotaur, whose true identity was revealed as actor Renos Charalambidis.