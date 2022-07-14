Second ballot for Conservative party leadership as Tory MPs vote on UK PM Johnson’s replacement

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as one candidate was eliminated.

Sunak came top with 101 votes, followed by junior trade minister and bookmakers’ favourite Penny Mordaunt on 83 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 64 votes. Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated with 27 votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat received 32 votes and Kemi Badenoch received 49 votes.