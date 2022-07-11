The library development is one of many changes in the Fore Street area, funded by the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund and Enfield Council. The improvements, led by Enfield Council’s Town Centre Development Team, include a series of murals throughout Angel Edmonton, affordable workspaces at Angel Yards to be operated by the Launch It Trust and a new school street at St. John & St. James Primary School.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, attended the library launch event on 7 July alongside the Deputy Mayor for London for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, Jules Pipe. They were joined by many guests including local contractors Nico Construction and professional makerspace Bloqs who delivered the new space, and community interest company Fore Street For All.

Cllr Erbil said: “Enfield Council and appointed architects from Jan Kattein listened to local people to ask what they wanted from their local library. Community groups and residents felt that the area lacked essential spaces to host events, workshops and essentially, no central place where they could find out about the significant regeneration plans in the area.

“I am delighted that the Fore Street Living Room Library delivers on these aspirations. I am especially pleased to learn that Fore Street For All will be regular users of the library hosting creative enterprise and cultural events for the community.”

Fore Street For All presented an evening of celebration which included poetry, music, screen printing and writing activities and performances. There was also an opportunity to formally announce the start of works at Angel Yards. Workspace operator Launch It will offer affordable workspaces to support young and innovative local businesses on the site of under-used and abandoned garages on the Snell’s Estate. Family-owned contractors Sullivan’s aim to complete the works by early 2023. To find out more about this and other developments along Fore Street, visit the Let’s Talk Enfield website or sign up to the Council’s newsletters.