The ministry of Health has said the price of a box of self-tests containing five Covid tests has been capped at €6 while single tests are priced at €1.70.

The decision comes into effect from tomorrow, 4th July.

The sale of single self-tests, which are part of a five-pack box, is prohibited, noting that “this can be easily perceived by citizens, as consumables should be included in factory packaging and not be available separately.”

Any complaints by citizens should be made at [email protected], the ministry added.