Music is in the air at Haringey libraries. All Haringey residents and library users will now have access to high quality musical instruments after the council installed premium digital hybrid pianos in all nine of the borough’s libraries.

Book a slot on one of our pianos

Free to all Haringey library members

All of the libraries will now be home to a Casio GP-310 – a model that was selected for its high sound quality and weighted, wooden touch-sensitive keys that make it as close as possible to playing a traditional concert piano. Unlike traditional pianos, however, these ones are equipped with headphones to ensure that budding musicians don’t disturb other library users when they play.

The pianos, along with benches, headphones, castors and protective covers, were procured by Haringey Music Service in partnership with the Libraries Service. Casio provided generous support to Haringey Council to help with purchasing the instruments.

Child playing piano in Coombes Croft Library

The pianos are free to use for all Haringey library card holders, and time slots of up to two hours per day can be booked online.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, said:

We know that access to musical instruments and education can have a transformative impact on children’s lives. But all too often this is a privilege that families on lower incomes struggle to afford.

With this initiative we’re levelling the playing field, giving children from all backgrounds access to high quality instruments at accessible locations across the borough. And it’s not just children who will benefit – residents of all ages and musical abilities now have the opportunity to use these pianos to explore music, practise, compose, attend workshops, or just play to relax and have fun.

This is such a creative project, where our libraries offer everyone an opportunity to enjoy and play music. A big thank you to everyone who made it happen!

Cllr Julie Davies, Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Life, said:

In Haringey we’re proud of the investments we’ve made over many years to keep all of our libraries open and expand the services that they provide for residents.

Our libraries are a lot more than just places to read and borrow books – they’re hubs offering all kinds of support and activities for residents. These pianos are the latest addition to this ever-expanding offer, and we hope it will be just the first step in introducing access to music technology into Haringey libraries.

Neil Evans, Head of Casio EMI, commented:

Music holds the power to enhance the lives of people from all walks of life. We’re proud to support Haringey Council on this wonderful project and pleased to see a new example being set in making music more accessible to its community through its library services. We encourage more initiatives like this that give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to learn, play, connect or re-connect with music.

If you are a Haringey Libraries member, book your piano session today at https://mypcbooking.haringey.gov.uk/ or by speaking to a member of staff.

