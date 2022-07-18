On Sunday 17 July 2022, His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion presided at the Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom at the Church of Prophet Elias at Reading. The Revd Presbyter Dr Andreas Andriopoulos and the Revd Archdeacon Dr. George Tsourous served with Bishop Raphael. His Grace welcomed the Mayor of Reading at the feast of Prophet Elias and conveyed His Eminence’s Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain archpastoral blessing to the community. The feast concluded with a generous and truly hospitable luncheon kindly prepared by parishioners of the community of Prophet Elias.

