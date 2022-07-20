Painting by the late painter and comrade Michalis Kirlitsias depicting the main culprits of the Cyprus tragedy:

US-NATO, the militarists of Turkey, the junta of Greece, the Greek Cypriot fascist EOKA B and the Turkish Cypriot organisation TMT, together with the pro-junta pro-EOKA B circles of the Church who attempted a coup in the Holy Synod as part of the general conspiracy against President Makarios.

The victims are the Cypriot people – Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who lived, worked and struggle together. See less