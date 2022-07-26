Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp., are proud of the role they play in enhancing opportunities for young footballers at the club. Many players go on to become referees and complete their coaching qualifications but one player has gone a step further.

Archie Perkins, who is one of the club’s Under18 players has already gained his FA Level 1 coaching qualification but this week was invited to the FA’s Youth Council. Archie’s Under 18 Gold coach and club vice-chair David Poncia was rightly proud that Archie has been chosen and had this to say:

“Archie joined the club as an Under 13 and he has been nothing but a pleasure to work with. His application and commitment to his football, teammates and his development has been absolutely brilliant. This year I invited him to apply for the FA Youth Council and he was lucky enough to be given the chance to be part of it. As his coach I feel extremely proud of him and us as a club should celebrate this proud moment. To have an Omonia Youth FC player being part of this is absolutely fantastic.”

The FA operates a National Youth Council (FAYC) with 14 representatives. The activity of the council will seek to develop the knowledge experience and capability of its members and assist The FA in developing meaningful and impactful programmes for young people. The FA Youth Council firmly believes that “…all young people have meaningful opportunities to develop themselves and positively impact the football community.”

