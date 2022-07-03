Night Tube services will return to the Northern line this weekend, on the evening of Saturday 2 July

“This is another landmark moment in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic”

Sadiq Khan

The Mayor of London

This provides a further boost to existing Night Tube services, supporting the capital’s recovery The frequency of trains was doubled to 12 trains per hour, in the peak period, on the Northern line’s Battersea branch from Monday 27 June

Transport for London (TfL) will be reinstating Night Tube services on the Northern line from the evening of Saturday 2 July. The return of night services on the Northern line will provide a further boost to London’s night-time services, after they were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Night Tube services returned on the Central and Victoria lines in November 2021 and were further bolstered in May by the return of the Jubilee line. In addition, Night Overground services between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate returned in December 2021. Night Tube services on the Piccadilly line will return this summer.

London’s recovery from the pandemic has been driven by a safe and reliable public transport network that serves the city night and day. The restoration of further Night Tube services will allow Londoners and visitors to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings and provide late night commuters another safe way to return home.

Millions of Londoners are now regularly using public transport, showing continued confidence that services are safe, clean and reliable. Ridership on the Tube network is 72 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while ridership on buses is regularly at 80 per cent. Quality reliable public transport is at the heart of London’s economic recovery, which is why it’s so vital TfL gets a sustainable long term financial deal.

The return of Night Tube services on the Northern line has also been supported by a doubling in the frequency of trains during the day on the Northern Line Extension between Kennington and Battersea Power Station. The frequency of trains has increased from six to twelve trains per hour during peak times, and five to ten trains per hour at off-peak times. This will provide a more frequent service to customers to align with the growing demand for travelling on this section of the Northern line. The frequency increase also supports the continuing regeneration of Vauxhall, Nine Elms and Battersea which is identified as an Opportunity Area in the Mayor’s London Plan.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ”This is another landmark moment in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic – and fantastic news for Londoners and visitors who want to enjoy the capital’s incredible nightlife, safe in the knowledge that they will be able to get the Northern line home.

“It means that Night Tube services have now returned on the Central, Victoria and Jubilee lines, delivering not only a huge economic boost for our world-renowned night time economy but also making a huge difference to people who want to travel around our city at night.”

Nick Dent, TfL’s Director of Customer Operations said: ”I’m very pleased that the Night Tube service on the Northern line will return on Saturday 2 July, providing a further boost to the capital’s recovery. Night Tube provides a safe and quick travel option for all Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night. The summer is the perfect time for Londoners and visitors to take full advantage of London, including its world-class night-time economy.”

RMT strike action across Night Tube services over new rosters is ongoing and will continue until 4 December when RMT’s current mandate expires, however is causing very minimal disruption to services. Despite this strike action, TfL is consistently running a good service on the Victoria and Jubilee lines. There’s also a regular service on the Central line with at least two trains per hour through central London. The dispute is over rosters, which were agreed by the other recognised union and introduced for Tube drivers in August 2021.

TfL also operates an extensive night bus network along with the Night Overground, to ensure everyone can travel around the capital throughout the night. More than one hundred routes currently run through the night, while licensed and regulated taxis and private hire vehicles provide door-to-door transport at all times of the day.

The Tube continues to operate between approximately 05:30 and 00:30 through central London from Monday to Saturday.