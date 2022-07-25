Islington’s best social care workers, volunteers and community members are set to be recognised for going the extra mile and providing excellent care and support to vulnerable people, as nominations open for Islington Council’s Dignity in Care Awards.

The awards are a great chance for people to celebrate the unsung heroes who make all the difference to the quality of life of those they care for.

Nominations from residents, staff and partner organisations will be accepted between Monday, 25 July, and Friday, 26 August.

The popular awards ceremony will return for the first time in three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will take place on Monday, 17 October at Islington Assembly Hall.

Marian Howell, winner of Carer of the Year in the Extra Care category in 2019, said: “Winning the award was very satisfying. I really enjoy my work and I give it my all, so it was great to have that recognised and know that what I do makes a difference to the residents.

“Nominating someone for an award is a really nice way to show appreciation and gratitude for the carer’s kind and hard work. It can be a real boost to morale for the carer and others around them.”

Cllr Nurullah Turan, Executive Member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is very important that we celebrate our inspirational and too often overlooked care workers who have chosen to dedicate themselves to caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“If you know an unsung hero who deserves recognition for their work, make sure to nominate them for an award to let them know that they are appreciated.”

This year’s award categories are:

Carer of the Year (domiciliary care and reablement)

Carer of the Year (resident, nursing care and extra care)

Carer of the Year (supported living)

Carer of the Year (shared lives)

Social Worker of the Year

Family Carer of the Year

Nurse of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Heart of the Community

Outstanding Collaboration

Outstanding Achievement Award

To nominate an inspirational care worker, visit the Dignity in Care Awards page on the council’s website.