UK Cypriot clubs New Salamis and St Panteleimon are to play in the Eminrates FA Cup again next season 2022/23.

On August the 6th 2022 in the extra preliminary round Harpenden will play New Salamis and White Ensign will be at home to St Panteleimon.

In the Isuzu FA Trophy New Salamis will be away to Welwyn Garden City in the first round qualifying round on 10th September 2022.