Pupils from four schools here in Haringey received some pristine, pre-summer holiday presents as Haringey Council teamed up with our partners at the Debra Reiss Foundation to help distribute free trainers to them today (Thursday 14 July 2022).

The LA’s Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, joined Darren and Abi Reiss at Risley Avenue Primary School, where broad smiles were etched across the faces of the pupils and parents alike as the youngsters opened their shoe boxes and saw their shiny sneakers.

From there, it was then on to Brook House, Dukes Aldridge Academy and Harris Academy Tottenham as more than 1,100 brand new pairs of shoes in total were delivered to young people here in Haringey on an emotional, eventful and inspiring day.

These latest visits follow on from respective trips to Lea Valley Primary School and St Paul’s and All Hallows Junior School back in January, when children received free coats to help them through the winter months courtesy of the Debra Reiss Foundation.

We remain grateful to Darren, Abi and all our partners at the Debra Reiss Foundation for their continued generosity and kindness to communities and families in need of help and support in our borough.