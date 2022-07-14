Michelle Heaton will be starring in this year’s Christmas Pantomime, Beauty and The Beast.

Broxbourne Borough Council is excited to announce singer, actress, author and member of the Brit Award winning band Liberty X, Michelle Heaton, will be starring in this year’s Christmas Pantomime Beauty and The Beast, at the Spotlight in Hoddesdon.

With a string of top-ten hits, including the breakthrough number one platinum selling single Just A Little, Michelle will be bringing wickedness to her role, as the witch who casts as spell that can only be broken by true love.

Having shot to fame in 2001 in the TV show Popstairs, when Liberty X formed, the critically acclaimed group reformed again in 2013 for the first series of Big Reunion. The band were joined by 5ive, Atomic Kitten and 911. The band now tours and plays gigs as an all-female three piece.

Michelle has appeared on many TV shows, from daytime reporting on Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women, to appearing in the Emmy and Bafta award-winning ITV show, The Real Full Monty. The latter raised awareness for female cancers; a cause close to Michelle’s heart, having been diagnosed with a mutated BRCA2 gene and undergoing preventative surgery.

Michelle, who is 43, is married to Hugh Hanley and together, the couple have recently launched a fitness and wellness business. The couple have two children aged eight and 10, and as well as her busy career, Michelle is a full-time mother.

No stranger to pantomime, Michelle has said: “I’m excited to be appearing in my home county of Hertfordshire and I can’t wait to bring the family along to see my wicked witch!”

Beauty and the Beast will be running from 15 – 31 December 2022 and will include a multi-talented cast, including the essential pantomime dame and comic, ensuring laughter is loud and long.

Members of the public can purchase tickets from the Spotlight Box Office by calling 01992 441946, or by visiting www.thespotlightvenue.com.