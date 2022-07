The halloumi fries have been added to the Mcdonald menus today – but you need to be quick to try them.

Meanwhile you can get Halloumi fries which haven’t been on the Maccies menu before.

The crispy snack is making a first-time appearance in the UK for £2.49 on its own or £6.49 for a share box.

Four halloumi cheese sticks coated in a light batter, served with a rich tomato dip.

Yummy