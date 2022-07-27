Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was stabbed in an Enfield park.

Officers were called to St Georges Field at around 17:00hrs on Monday, 4 July to reports of a man injured after being involved in a fight with a male and female at the location.

London Ambulance Service also attended and the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries; he was since been discharged following treatment.

Detective Constable Wayne Freeman of the North Area Command Unit said:

“St Georges Field would have been busy with people at that time of evening and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident and who could assist this investigation to come forward.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have taken photos or video of the incident – you may have captured something that could help us greatly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5349/4Jul.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

= Two people – a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of GBH; both have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early October.