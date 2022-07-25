At about 21:30hrs on Sunday, 24 July, officers were made aware of reports of shots fired on High Road, N22.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found an injured 22-year-old man. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man, was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:00hrs.

His next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“I would urge anyone who was in the High Road area at the time, or who has any information about this incident to contact police immediately.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone who has any mobile phone footage or CCTV, which they think may be helpful to the investigation , to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7238/24Jul