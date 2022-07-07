Sunday 10 July 2022 (Nicki Minaj/Wireless Festival): 9pm-12am.

Friday 15 July 2022 (Sam Fender): 9pm-12am.

Saturday 16 July 2022 (Community Festival): 9pm-12am.

Sunday 17 July 2022 (George Ezra): 8:30pm-11:30pm.

The roads will be closed at all junctions joining Stroud Green Road between Seven Sisters Road and Tollington Park/Upper Tollington Park, including:

Islington: Wells Terrace, Morris Place and Lennox Road.

Haringey: Perth Road.

These road closures are to ensure the safe egress of the public leaving the park.

As soon as the bulk of the crowd has left Finsbury Park Station, the roads will be re-opened and the buses returned back on their regular routes as soon as possible.

More details on the arrangements in and around the Major Events here in Haringey can be found on Festival Republic’s residents’ letter.



Tell us what you think about

Huge stars like Cardi B, George Ezra, Sam Fender and Nicki Minaj are all set to entertain many thousands of fans in Finsbury Park this month as Major Events return to Haringey after a three-year absence.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of six days of fantastic live music here in our borough:

Contact Details for Festival Republic’s Community Response/Event Control Teams

First things first, if you have any questions or concerns on event days, Festival Republic have set up a hotline number (020 8080 1459) for local residents and businesses to connect you directly with their Community Response/Event Control teams during the festivals and gigs, if required.

Festival Republic have retained three phone lines with three operators, so someone will be available to speak with you.

Operators will take details of the request/complaint and contact the appropriate contractor or department to action a response accordingly. A unique reference number will be given to you.

Therefore, if you have any questions or concerns on event days, please don’t hesitate to contact Festival Republic’s Community Response/Event Control teams on: 020 8080 1459.

This hotline number will be open and operational as follows:

Build Days – Thursday 30 June 2022-Thursday 7 July 2022 & Monday 11 July 2022-Thursday 14 July 2022: 8am-8pm.

Event Days – Friday 8 July 2022-Sunday 10 July 2022 & Friday 15 July 2022-Sunday 17 July 2022: 8am-2am.

Break Days – Monday 18 July 2022-Friday 22 July 2022: 8am-8pm.

Alternatively, if you have anything you’d like to raise leading up to the event days, feel free to email: [email protected]

Festival Republic will do their best to respond within a 48-hour period in the lead-up to the event and daily during it.

It is strongly advised to regularly check the following websites for up-to-date information:

Wireless

Sam Fender

Community Festival

George Ezra

Noise:

Sound checks and rehearsals will take place the day before, and on the morning of, each event and will not exceed a 90-minute duration within a pre-agreed, three-hour window.

Low-level, recorded music will be played once gates open until the first act comes on stage.

NB: A collaborative, community-focused music event by local schools from Hackney, Haringey and Islington is taking place on Wednesday 13 July 2022.

Traffic Plans on Event Days:

Please plan your respective journeys in advance; allow for extra time during peak times and follow the posted instructions and any additional signage as well.

Parking Restrictions – What roads will be affected and when?

The Event Day controls in Finsbury Park CPZ, Finsbury Park B & C CPZz will be operational until 8:30pm between Friday 8 July 2022 and Sunday 10 2022 and Friday 15 July 2022 and Sunday 17 July 2022.

The existing Green Lanes A CPZ times will be extended to 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Friday 8 July and Friday 15 July, 8:30am and 8:30pm on Saturday 9 July and Saturday 16 July and 8:30am and 8:30pm on Sunday 10 July and Sunday 17 July in the following roads: Wightman Road, Umfreville Road, Warwick Gardens, Railway Approach, Woollaston Road, Roseberry Gardens, Warham Road, Atterbury Road, Devon Gardens, Pemberton Road, Cyprus Close, Rutland Gardens, Mattison Road, Salisbury Road, Essex Gardens, Duckett Road, Kimberley Gardens, Grafton Gardens, Cavendish Road, Cleveland Gardens, Stanhope Gardens, Burgoyne Road, Chesterfield Gardens, Portland Gardens, Doncaster Gardens and Sussex Gardens.

The existing Green Lanes B CPZ times will be extended to 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Friday 8 July and Friday 15 July, 8:30am and 8:30pm on Saturday 9 July and Saturday 16 July and 8:30am and 8:30pm on Sunday 10 July and Sunday 17 July in the following roads: Alroy Road, Conningsby Road, Endymion Road, Lothair Road North, Lothair Road South, Tancred Road and Venetia Road, N4.

This means that on the above days and times vehicles must not park in any resident/business parking bay on these roads unless they display a valid Green Lanes CPZ (GLA & GLB) permit or visitors’ permit. Existing parking restrictions apply.

Osborne Road parking bays will be suspended for the duration of the event days to facilitate private hire and Uber drop-offs and pick-ups. This will cease at midnight.

For further information on the parking restriction/soft road closure arrangements in our neighbouring boroughs of Hackney and Islington, please see Festival Republic’s residents’ letter.

Road Closures at the end of the night:

Seven Sisters Road (between Fonthill Road and Green Lanes) will be closed for one and a half hours at the below times:

Friday 8 July 2022 (Candi B/Wireless Festival): 10pm-11:30pm.

Saturday 9 July 2022 (SZA/Wireless Festival): 10pm-11:30pm.

Sunday 10 July 2022 (Nicki Minaj/Wireless Festival): 9pm-10:30pm.

Friday 15 July 2022 (Sam Fender): 10pm-11:30pm.

Saturday 16 July 2022 (Community Festival): 10pm-11:30pm.

Sunday 17 July 2022 (George Ezra): 9pm-10:30pm.

The roads will be closed at all junctions joining Seven Sisters Road between Fonthill Road and Green Lanes, including:

Hackney: Portland Rise, Brand Close, Alexandra Grove, Queens Drive, Wilberforce Road, Finsbury Park Road, Blackstock Road, and Somerfield Road, while the junction with Blackstock Road will be residents access only.

Islington: Rock Street, Isledon Road and Fonthill Road.

NB: These are approximate timings and the road may need to be closed earlier or later, depending on crowd movements. Regardless of the time of the road closure, the one and a half hour allocated timeframe will not exceeded unless the police deem it necessary.

Stroud Green Road (between Seven Sisters Road and Tollington Road/Upper Tollington Park) will be closed for three hours at the below timings:

Friday 8 July 2022 (Candi B/Wireless Festival): 9pm-12am.

Saturday 9 July 2022 (SZA/Wireless Festival): 9pm-12am.

Local organisation BOOST helped 387 Barnet borough’s residents into work during 2021-22, the most people ever achieved in a single year since the project’s launch in 2015, according to the latest figures published.

The Barnet Council-backed employment, benefit advice, skills and wellbeing project which helps Barnet residents, supported 16,300 locals with employment issues, and 9,222 individuals who needed financial help with housing and benefits.

Of the 387 people supported into jobs, a quarter were tenants in Barnet Homes, with five people designated as ‘rough sleepers’ also placed into work.

The organisation has helped support Barnet’s 16 – 25-year-olds into a wide range of careers, apprenticeships, and volunteering roles from IT to recruitment. In the past year, 99 young people signed up to BOOST, with 83 going into employment.

The Leader of Barnet Council, Councillor Barry Rawlings, said: “We’re committed to supporting Barnet residents feeling the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis. I am delighted that so many residents of the borough have been able to find employment through our BOOST scheme. We are proud to be able to help people back into work – whatever their circumstances may be. Come to BOOST, and we will help you find employment.”

BOOST Manager, Lawrence Graham, said: “We initially set a target of helping 300 local Barnet residents into employment, we ended up helping 387. This by far has been the most we have ever achieved in a single year. The outcomes are great but without the range of knowledge and expertise we have across the team, this would never have been possible.

“With success comes higher expectations and this coming year will be another challenging year in many ways as we also have the cost-of-living crisis, but with the added support within the team from all of our Welfare Benefits Advisers and Housing Support Officers, many people will receive the support required to help make a difference. I would like to lastly say that this last year all amazing outcomes are because we have such an amazing team thank you Team BOOST.”

The report highlighted that BOOST’s Housing Support continued to help Barnet residents as they faced coming out of Covid Lockdown and being hit with the cost-of-living crisis. Between January 2021 and March 2022, BOOST supported 83 households with their utility bills and other essential costs such as food through the COVID-19 Winter Grant and Household Support Fund.

Since its launch in 2015, BOOST has helped almost 1,500 residents find employment and now has two additional projects serving the borough.

BOOST teams can help residents:

Improve their CVs and interview techniques, or their health and wellbeingFind job, training, and volunteering opportunitiesWith advice on issues including housing, benefits, and debtThrive in their new jobs once they have found work.They also help residents find job, training and volunteering opportunities and provide advice on issues including housing, benefits, and debt.

BOOST support not only job-ready Barnet residents but all those who are unemployed or want a change in career. This includes rough sleepers, graduates, people with disabilities, those furthest from the job market and those who lack confidence or motivation.

Click here for a full copy of the Boost Annual Report 2021/22