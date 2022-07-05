The Ministry of Transport and Limassol bus company EMEL signed on Monday an agreement for public transport services, which provides that 177 new buses will circulate in town, 35 of which will be electric. The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Transport, in Nicosia.

According to a Ministry statement, the ten-year contract with EMEL has a budget of €129,220,332, including VAT, while the contracting Authority reserves the right to extend the services for up to 50% for the amount of €45,627,750. Τhe contract also provides for busses to drive 7.2 million km, compared to 6.4 million km that was foreseen in the previous Concession Agreement. The 35 electric buses will drive the two million km.

“With this new Agreement, another step is taken in the implementation of the Government’s plan to upgrade Public Transport. The main goal is to make the choice of using Public Transport and the bus as a substantial alternative to the mobility needs of the modern citizen”, the statement concludes.