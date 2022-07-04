Islington Council has launched a new and improved directory – Find your Islington (FYI) – to help residents access information about council and community services, as well as find things to do on their doorstep, all in one place.

Find Your Islington brings together information on local support, services, workshops, activities and much more across a wide range of subjects including health and social care, families, housing, transport, education and employment.

The site can be used to find details about council services as well as trusted community and partner organisations. Filters such as ‘location’ and ‘age range’ help direct users to the information they need quickly and easily.

A ‘things to do’ section conveniently displays events taking place around the borough on any chosen dates, too. The listings cover sports, music, workshops, crafts, play sessions and personal development classes. Everyone is encouraged to give it a try.

Residents were given an opportunity to try out the new directory for themselves at a launch event at The Arc Community Hub on Thursday, 30 June. There will be two further pop-up events at King Square Community Centre on Thursday 7 July and Whittington Park Pavilion on Thursday 14 July for anyone who wishes to get an introduction to Find Your Islington from council staff.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “Our mission is to create a more equal Islington, where everyone can thrive. Whether you live, work or visit Islington, we hope Find Your Islington will make it easier for you to find the services you and your family need.

“I personally love the ‘things to do’ section – it is such a useful tool for finding fun activities and staying connected with the local community. From table tennis to coffee mornings, and everything in between, there are always so many exciting things going on for people in Islington to enjoy!”

The refresh replaces the old ‘Islington Directory’, which feedback from residents suggested was difficult to navigate. Find Your Islington has a modern layout, is much brighter and more engaging, with more images and is even compatible with mobile devices which makes it more accessible for people with disabilities. It can also be used by partners and staff to signpost residents to local support.