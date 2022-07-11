Local people invited to have their say on proposals for new Finsbury Leisure Centre and much-needed council homes

Islington Council is inviting local people to have their say on early proposals for a new leisure centre, health and wellbeing hub, better public spaces, and much-needed new council homes near Old Street.

Early proposals for the Finsbury Leisure Centre site would see a new leisure centre, with new sports pitches and courts, as part of a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing hub including a doctor’s surgery.

Pedestrian areas would be improved, with new opportunities for play and recreation, better lighting and signage and better accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. There would be new trees, planting and landscaping work with a focus on biodiversity, as well as a TfL cycle hire docking station and an on-street recycling centre.

The proposals would also create much-needed new council homes, all with two or more bedrooms, with 10% designed specifically for wheelchair users, allowing the council to provide crucial housing for families and people with disabilities.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Deputy Leader of Islington Council and Executive Member for Finance, Planning and Performance, said: “We’ve put together early proposals for the Finsbury Leisure Centre site that would see a new leisure centre, as part of a health and wellbeing hub, and better public spaces.

“The proposals would also deliver much-needed new council homes for families in Islington, as we work to make sure everyone has a place to call home that is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.

“Our proposals are in the early stages and no decisions have been made yet. We are keen to hear feedback, especially from people who live in the area or regularly use the facilities at Finsbury Leisure Centre, so please do come along to the events or fill in the consultation form online.”

The council is holding four consultation events to gather feedback from local people, including two online events on 13 July and 20 July, and two in-person drop-in events:

Tuesday 12 July, 12:30-17:30 at Finsbury Leisure Centre

Tuesday 19 July, 15:00-19:00 at St Luke’s Community Centre

There is also an online consultation running until 31 July, allowing anyone who is unable to attend the events to give their feedback.

The council is distributing 8,000 flyers to households in the area and putting up posters around Bunhill ward to raise awareness of the consultation and encourage residents to take part.

