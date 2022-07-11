Islington Council, on Friday 8th July, launched this year’s Summer Reading Challenge to encourage children aged 4-11 to enjoy reading during the school holidays.

The challenge this year focuses on six fictional characters – ‘Gadgeteers’ – who will help to spark children’s curiosity about science, technology and the world around them, aided by an exciting book collection compiled by The Reading Agency. The collection includes picture books, early readers, and books for older children. It caters for children with a wide range of interests and will keep them engaged and entertained throughout the summer.

Families can sign up now at their local library. All children who complete the challenge will receive a certificate and a medal and will be entered into a prize draw for gift vouchers.

The council’s libraries are also organising their biggest-ever programme of summer events this year. More than 70 activities are planned before the end of the school holidays, providing opportunities for hundreds of children to learn and have fun.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Executive Member for Equalities, Culture and Inclusion, said: “We want children and young people in the borough to have access to all the opportunities they need to thrive in life. I am so pleased that our libraries can help children from all backgrounds access free education and entertainment during the school holidays. Everyone deserves a chance to develop a love of reading!”

Cllr Valerie Bossman-Quarshie, Islington Council’s Reading Champion, added: “During my time as the borough’s Reading Champion, many children have told me how much they enjoy visiting Islington’s brilliant libraries. They really are a vital resource for children, who can learn so much about the world through books. I hope that this year’s Summer Reading Challenge’s will encourage more children to spend their school holiday reading. Pay a visit to your local library to sign up!”

The Summer Reading Challenge is being promoted in all of Islington’s primary schools, while the borough’s children’s centres will be encouraging pre-school children to take part in the Mini Reading Challenge.

Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency, said: “We’re delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year’s Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer.”

Further information about the challenge is available on the Summer Reading Challenge website, but residents are encouraged to visit their local library for information about the activities happening near them.

