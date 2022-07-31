Total immigrants in the Cyprus labour market in 2021 amounted to 180,344 corresponding to 28.8% of Cyprus’ total labour force, the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) has said.

In an infographic titled “Immigrants and Labour Market 2021,” Cystat said that the majority of immigrants (persons aged 15 – 74 who were born abroad) namely 42.2% came from non-EU states, followed by EU citizens with 35.1% and Cypriot residents with 22.7%.

According to Cystat, 37.7% of the almost 181,000 migrated to Cyprus for employment reasons, 27.7% for family reasons, 6% for Asylum and 9.8% for other reasons.

The share of immigrants to the Cypriot labour force amounted to 28.8% in 2021, 28.4% of the total employment, while migrants share of the total unemployment amounted to 33.3%.

Furthermore, the majority of immigrant employed persons or 78.1% worked in the Services sector, followed by 20.5% in Industry and 1.4% in Agriculture, Cystat said.