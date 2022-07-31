Four cricket pitches have been installed in the east of Enfield to encourage more people from a range of backgrounds to take up the sport.

The artificial grass pitches have been installed at Pymmes Park, Jubilee Park, Ponders End Recreation Ground and Church Street Recreation Ground following £25,000 in funding from the London Cricket Trust, Middlesex County Cricket Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, met pupils from Latymer School at the Church Street Recreation Ground in Edmonton to get some batting and bowling tips.

Cllr Anyanwu said:

“We would love to see more people involved in cricket as it’s such an accessible sport that can embrace a wide range of skills and is very sociable and fun.

“These pitches are perfect for both formal and informal games. The new pitches will enable more people to improve both their physical and mental health by becoming more active, to socialise and to bring together communities. I look forward to seeing the pitches being well used.”

While there are many well-established cricket clubs in Enfield, most are based west of the A10 – until now.

With all four pitches now ready, the Council’s Active Enfield team will work with Middlesex County Cricket Club to offer introductory programmes and holiday sessions for young people. To make sure you are kept up to date with these opportunities, sign up to Enfield Council’s newsletters at www.enfield.gov.uk/enewsletters or follow the @ActiveEnfield team on social media.