Kyriakos Papalazarou – member of EDON, youth organisation of AKEL

1 July 1973 – Murdered by an EOKA-B policeman inside the Paphos Metropolis

HONOR AND GLORY TO OUR HEROES!

NOTHING AND NO ONE IS FORGOTTEN!

Kyriakos’ assassination was a deliberate, cold-blooded and unquestionably a calculated political murder. The killer put the gun in Kyriakos’ mouth and fired.