Οn Friday 1 July 2022, His Grace Iakobos, Bishop of Claudiopolis presided at the Holy Vigil for the Deposition of the Holy Gown of the Blessed Theotokos at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Wood Green, North London. Reverend Clergy of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain took part in the Vespers and Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy. His Eminence Athanasios Metropolitan of Colognia also attended co-praying in the vigil. Relics of Saints from Cyprus and elsewhere were placed for veneration by the faithful people of God.

