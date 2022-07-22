Transport for London are proposing to expand the #ULEZ to become London wide, to clean up the city’s air. You can have your say through the public consultation which closes on Friday 29 July.
They also want to know your views on how they can shape the future of road user charging.
Find out more: https://orlo.uk/SHSKs
