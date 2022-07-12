Summer is well and truly here and many of us will be enjoying attending festivals, BBQs, outdoor gatherings, and leisurely afternoons in beer gardens. After such a prolonged period of restrictions due to the pandemic, its great to be able to catch up with family and friends and enjoy the fine weather once again. However, these occasions more often than not, involve consumption of alcohol, which if not managed carefully, can have consequences, the least of which is a sore head the next day!

Many people enjoy alcohol responsibly; however, it can also have a negative impact. The Department of Health estimates that 83% of people drinking above the recommended guidelines do not know they are putting their health at risk*. To keep health risks from alcohol to a low level, the Chief Medical Officer advises that it is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis. For people regularly drinking as much as 14 units per week, it’s best to spread drinking evenly over three or more days.

Haringey Council has partnered with DrinkCoach to bring its digital services to residents of the borough. DrinkCoach enables people to take control of their alcohol consumption, through assessing their risk level and receiving ongoing personalised advice online or through the DrinkCoach app, free to download on iOS and Android devices.

The DrinkCoach Alcohol Test is a quick and confidential way for residents to find out how risky their drinking is. By answering 10 simple questions, the test taker receives advice and, where appropriate, information on local face-to-face support options available.

If you’re worried about yourself or a loved-one, take back control today – Start by taking the test now: https://drinkcoach.org.uk/haringey-alcohol-test (external link)

#SaferSummerDrinking