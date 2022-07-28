Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, has issued a statement following the tragic murder of a 22-year-old man in Wood Green.

“I am horrified by the shooting that has taken place in Wood Green. We have lost yet another young member of our community and my heartfelt condolences go to the victim’s family and friends.

“The safety of our residents will always remain our number one priority and I fully share the concerns of those individuals who have been affected by this tragic incident.

“We will be fully co-operating with the police and will take every measure possible to prevent this kind of crime happening again.”