A Haringey landlord has been fined £1000 by the council’s Private Sector Housing Team for letting an unlicensed HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) in Tottenham, N15.

Having ignored numerous requests and failing to renew the licence, the landlord was issued with a penalty fee of £1000 by the council. Landlords who repeatedly disregard notices from the council could face fines of up to £30,000.

Haringey Council has an HMO licensing scheme which requires landlords who let their properties to three or more tenants from different households to hold a licence. The aim of the scheme is to protect renters and to hold landlords accountable for the standard of their properties. The council is committed to prosecuting landlords who do not hold a valid licence.

In addition to a fine, landlords who fail to licence their properties can be issued with a Rent Repayment Order which requires them to return up to 12 months’ worth of rent to tenants. The council will support any tenant who wishes to refer themselves to a tenancy advocacy organisation to help them to apply.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for House Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “This case shows that the council will take strong action against landlords who flout the rules. Anyone letting a house share (an HMO) has to have a licence – and we will enforce action against those who persistently dodge their responsibilities.

“Too often renters feel powerless and that is why licences matter. They set basic expectations and give renters much stronger rights. The council is determined to raise standards in private rented homes and licensing enforcement is key to making it happen.”

A full list of licensed HMOs can be found on the council’s website. If you suspect a private rented property is unlicensed or does not comply with Haringey’s licensing conditions, please email [email protected]