The Chair’s Award, which was bestowed on the council at an awards ceremony on 14 July, recognises the joint work between the council’s Youth Advisory Board and Planning Service to ensure that young people’s views are reflected in the new Local Plan, which sets the rules for how Haringey should develop over time.

Over 15,000 Haringey residents were engaged in developing the Local Plan, over 350 of them young people under 18.

The RTPI Awards are designed to showcase and reward outstanding achievements in planning. The aim is to celebrate the contribution made by the planning profession to communities and the quality of life across the world, and to raise awareness and understanding of the pioneering work of this industry.

The Chair’s Award for community engagement in planning is a discretionary award for 2022 which recognises a planning project or team who have demonstrated high standards and best practice in community engagement.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion, said:

I’m delighted that our work to ensure that Haringey’s young people play a role in developing our Local Plan has been recognised with such a prestigious award.

Here in Haringey, we are committed to working collaboratively with our diverse communities to develop and co-produce services. Our work to involve young people in the development of the Local Plan is a great example of this ethos in action.

I look forward our young people continuing to be at the heart of our efforts to ensure that development in Haringey benefits them and helps them to unlock their immense potential.

Learn more about Haringey’s local plan here.