The EU funded Innovative Entrepreneurship project has launched the 2022 Startups4Peace (Su4P) programme in cooperation with the Embassy of Finland.

According to a a press release on behalf of the Startups4Peace, he programme aims to encourage innovative entrepreneurs with new business ideas and intercommunal vision in Cyprus to come together, work in partnership and develop closer contacts between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The successful applicants will be supported to develop and test-market their business ideas after going through series of bootcamps and a pitching battle. The ultimate prize for three winning teams will be participating at SLUSH, the world’s leading start-up exhibition in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2022.

Su4P is a competition and mini-accelerator programme co-funded by the European Union and the Embassy of Finland within the scope of the Innovative Entrepreneurship project implemented by NI-CO. The programme is delivered in partnership with CYENS Centre of Excellence, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

The call for applications will be open between 4 July and 19 August 2022.

Detailed information with the scheme criteria, guidelines and the application form are available at https://www.startups4peace.eu/. Applications are required to be submitted via [email protected] by 19 August 2022.