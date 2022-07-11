Registration is now open for hundreds of young people to take part in this year’s Summer University programme, delivered by Enfield Council’s Youth Development Service.

The 80 free courses will be hosted by carefully selected partners and are designed to raise young people’s aspirations, help them to learn new skills and provide support so they can navigate their way through the next stage in their lives.

This year’s five-week programme had instrumental input from Enfield’s Young Leaders who completed workshops and received accreditation from AQA in Youth leadership. They formed the scoring panel for the courses submitted for the Summer University programme and also worked on publicity and marketing materials.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Abdul Abdullahi, said: “We are committed to supporting core skills development so young people can have access to good jobs and positive social experiences. Relaunched in 2019, the Summer University has proved to be absolutely essential for many young people in Enfield, providing access to lots of brilliant courses during the holiday period.”

Registration for the summer programme is now open for young people aged 11 to 19 years, or up to 25 years for those with special educational needs. Young people are asked to register first, and they can then select from a number of exciting courses from 8 July, including:

Gaming workshops

Martial arts

Cooking

Music production

Make your own movies

First aid

Personal development for employability

And much more, all on a first come, first served basis.

In addition, two holiday camps will take place at Craig Park and Ponders End Youth Clubs for young people who receive free school meals. More information can be found at the Youth Enfield website or follow @Youth_Enfield on Instagram.